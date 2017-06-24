SKINDRED Frontman BENJI WEBBE Guests In Official Video For SUMO CYCO's "Move Mountains"

Earlier this year Canadian bashers Sumo Cyco released their second album, Opus Mar. The song "Move Mountains" features guest vocals from Skindred frontman Benji Webbe, who also appears in the official video. Check it out below.

Skindred released their sixth studio album, Volume, back on October 30th, 2015. The band released a video for the track “Sound The Siren” in 2016, which can be found below.

Volume was recorded at The Strongroom Studio in East London and was produced by longtime collaborator James 'Lerock' Loughrey (White Zombie, Depeche Mode, Manic Street Preachers).

Tracklisting:

“Under Attack”

“Volume”

“Hit The Ground”

“Shut Ya Mouth”

“I”

“The Healing”

“Sound The Siren”

“Saying It Now”

“II”

“Straight Jacket”

“III”

“No Justice”

“Stand Up”

“Three Words”

“Sound The Siren” video:

“Volume” video:

“Under Attack” video: