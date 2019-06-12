SKINDRED Joins Forces With Box Social Brewing For Union Black 6.0% Jamaican Stout

Box Social Brewing has announced their latest collaboration beer, Union Black - 6.0% - Jamaican Stout, made with Skindred.

"An incredible tribute to an iconic band, Union Black is a marriage of sweet vanilla, Jamaican spice, rich malt and roasted bitterness. This is much the same way that Skindred blend different genres of music so that everyone can enjoy their unique style. We made sure to keep it Vegan and named it after Skindred’s fourth album. Available now in 440ml cans, we hope you enjoy."

Union Black is now available to order here.