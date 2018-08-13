SKINDRED Performs "That's My Jam" Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Professionally-filmed video footage of Skindred performing the Big Tings album cut "That's My Jam" at this year's edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival can be seen below:

Skindred have announced their return to North America in support of Big Tings. The tour kicks off September 26th in Jacksonville, FL and runs through October 12th in Tempe, AZ. Support on the tour will come from Sumo Cyco and Raven Black. A complete list of dates can be found below.

The band are eagerly anticipating their return: "We are blown away by the success 'That's My Jam'is currently having in America. It's heartwarming that our once second home is once again opening its arms to Skindred. This North American tour is so exciting for us, we can't wait to spread Big Tings across the land and so say all of us, Let's Dred into America!"

Dates:

September

26 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904*

27 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Buddha Bar

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

29 - Longwood, FL - Shovelhead

October

2 - Baltimore, MD - Fish Head Cantina

3 - Harrisburg, PA - Chameleon Club

4 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

5 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation - Intersection

6 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus

7 - Racine, WI - Route 20 Outhouse

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

9 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

10 - Madison, WI - The Annex

11 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

12 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Marketplace*

* support will not appear

Skindred's Big Tings album is out now via Napalm Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Tings"

"That's My Jam"

"Machine" (Ft. Gary Stringer)

"Last Chance"

"Tell Me"

"Loud And Clear"

"Alive"

"All This Time"

"Broken Glass"

"Saying It Now"

"That's My Jam" video:

"Big Tings" lyric video:

"Machine" video: