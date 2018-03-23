SKINDRED Release "Big Tings" Lyric Video

Skindred have released a lyric video for "Big Tings", the title track of their new album, out on April 27th via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below. Pre-order the album here.

Skindred, along with producer James Loughrey and engineer Lee Slater, recently put the finishing touches to what will be the bands seventh studio album and could not be more excited about it.

Says Skindred Guitarist Mikey Demus: "The name hopefully says it all, you can expect some seriously Big Tings from Skindred on our next record. We've thrown away the rulebook and pushed ourselves harder than ever to create the biggest, baddest, and most banging songs we could muster. We can't wait to start unleashing this new stuff on the world, so prepare yourselves for some Big Tings!"

Roaring and pounding, the follow-up to 2015's Volume is a magnificent beast churning out heavy, distortion-laden riff punches melting into vocalist Benji Webbe's frenzied rapping. Explosive metal and punk material rubs shoulders with smooth melodies - and of course Skindred wouldn't leave us on the dancefloor without a hefty helping of their trademark Godzilla-esquely huge choruses. Big songs, big sound, big tings!

Tracklisting:

"Big Tings"

"That's My Jam"

"Machine" (Ft. Gary Stringer)

"Last Chance"

"Tell Me"

"Loud And Clear"

"Alive"

"All This Time"

"Broken Glass"

"Saying It Now"

"Big Tings" lyric video:

"Machine" video:

Album teaser:

Catch Skindred and their infamous Newport helicopter action live on a full UK tour in April 2018 with special guests CKY.

Tour dates:

April

19 - Norwich, UK - UEA

20 - Southampton, UK - 02 Guildhall

21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy

24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC

25 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy

27 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy

28 - London, UK - 02 Academy, Brixton

29 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)