SKINDRED Release "Loud And Clear" Lyric Video Ahead Of Upcoming Touring Activity

Skindred have released a new lyric video for fan-favourite track “Loud And Clear”, taken from their UK Top 40 hit album Big Tings (Napalm Records). The release comes ahead of the band’s upcoming tour, supporting Disturbed, and heralds exciting times for Skindred.

“We are currently gearing up for a very heavy year of extensive touring and are also hoping to work on writing new material in the gaps,” says drummer Arya Goggin, “The track ‘Loud And Clear’ from Big Tings was a very popular choice with our fans, so we have decided to put it out to coincide with our tour with Disturbed.”

“We hit the road with Disturbed in April, with shows throughout Europe and the UK, then we are literally straight into festival season; finally to round off the year we are taking the That’s My Jam Tour to Europe (with Blood Command as our special guest), which finishes in late December. So, in short, it’s going to be a rollercoaster of a year!”

“Loud And Clear” gets a gritty yet dreamy, uber-colourful urban-themed video, with neon-style lyrics on top of mesmeric clips of a spraycan-wielding graffiti painter. This is mixed with the usual energetic live footage of Skindred doing what they do best, killing it live with Newport Helicopters, energy, style and appeal.

Skindred’s tour as Disturbed’s special guest runs from April 18th to May 15th and covers the nations of Europe, reaching UK shores on May 11th, playing dates at London, Glasgow and Manchester. Many dates are already sold out.

The band’s headline That’s My Jam European tour (with special guests Blood Command) likewise covers many nations on the continent and runs from November 29th to December 19th. Full details on Skindred's website.

(Photo - Paul Harries)