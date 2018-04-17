SKINDRED Release "That's My Jam" Music Video

Skindred have released a video for their new single "That's My Jam", featured on their new album Big Tings, out on April 27th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch the new video below.

Tracklisting:

"Big Tings"

"That's My Jam"

"Machine" (Ft. Gary Stringer)

"Last Chance"

"Tell Me"

"Loud And Clear"

"Alive"

"All This Time"

"Broken Glass"

"Saying It Now"

"That's My Jam" video:

"Big Tings" lyric video:

"Machine" video:

Album teaser:

Catch Skindred and their infamous Newport helicopter action live on a full UK tour in April 2018 with special guests CKY.

Tour dates:

April

19 - Norwich, UK - UEA

20 - Southampton, UK - 02 Guildhall

21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy

24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC

25 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy

27 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy

28 - London, UK - 02 Academy, Brixton

29 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute