SKINDRED To Hit The Road On That's My Jam European Tour; Pro-Shot Video Of Summer Breeze 2019 Performance Streaming

Following the 2018 release of their seventh studio album, Big Tings, and their successful tour with Disturbed earlier this year, Skindred heads towards Europe again, ready to capture their fans with their bombastic mixture of punk, reggae and hip-hop on the That’s My Jam tour.

Recognized internationally for their powerful performances, the unforgettable Welsh power-quintet will roll through 16 cities in November and December with special guest Blood Command. Expect passion, precision, and, most importantly, lots of fun! Skindred is ready to prove once again, that they are known for being one of the best live bands out there.

Tour dates:

November

29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg Amsterdam (Sold Out)

30 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine (Sold Out)

December

1 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

2 - Bremen, Germany - Kulturzentrum Schlachthof (Sold Out)

3 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany - Batschkapp

5 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

6 - Erfurt, Germany - Museumskeller und HsD Erfurt

7 - Dresden, Germany - Beatpol

8- Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

10 - Vienna, Austria - Simm City

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Sold Out)

12 - Mailand, Italy - Legend Club Milano

15 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon Madrid Conciertos

17 - Toulouse, France - Le Metronum

18 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie (Sold Out)

19 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef (Sold Out)

Meanwhile, WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Skindred's performance at the 2019 Summer Breeze festival. Watch below:

(Photo - Paul Harries)