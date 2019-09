Skindred have announced that they will be recording their November 21, 2020 concert at London's Roundhouse for their first ever live album. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, September 6, here.

Skindred's next show is scheduled for October 4 at Arrecife en Vivo 19 in Arrecife, Spain. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)