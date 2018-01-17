SKINDRED To Release Big Tings Album In April; PHIL CAMPBELL To Guest On "Machine" Single

Skindred will release their new album, Big Tings, on April 27th April via Napalm Records. A single, entitled "Machine", will be available soon, and features Reef’s Gary Stringer on guest vocals, as well as a solo from former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell. Complete details to follow.

Skindred will embark on their Start The Machine UK headline tour in April with special guests CKY.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin says: “We could not be more excited about our next UK tour and want it to be our best to date. CKY are an amazing band so we are really happy to be taking them with us on this run. We also cannot wait to play Brixton again every time we play there it just gets better and better."

Tickets for the shows go on sale through livenation.co.uk and skindred.net.

Tour dates:

April

19 - Norwich, UK - UEA

20 - Southampton, UK - 02 Guildhall

21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

22 - Manchester, UK - Academy

24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC

25 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy

27 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy

28 - London, UK - 02 Academy, Brixton

29 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute