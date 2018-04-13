SKINDRED To Release "That's My Jam" Single And Video Next Week; Teaser Streaming

April 13, 2018, an hour ago

Skindred will release a video for their new single "That's My Jam" on Monday, April 16th. Check out a teaser below.

The band's new album Big Tings will be released on April 27th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Big Tings"
"That's My Jam"
"Machine" (Ft. Gary Stringer)
"Last Chance"
"Tell Me"
"Loud And Clear"
"Alive"
"All This Time"
"Broken Glass"
"Saying It Now"

"Big Tings" lyric video:

"Machine" video:

Album teaser:

Catch Skindred and their infamous Newport helicopter action live on a full UK tour in April 2018 with special guests CKY.

Tour dates:

April
19 - Norwich, UK - UEA
20 - Southampton, UK - 02 Guildhall
21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
22 - Manchester, UK - Academy
24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC
25 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy
27 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy
28 - London, UK - 02 Academy, Brixton
29 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute

(Photo - Dan Sturgess)

