SKINDRED To Release "That's My Jam" Single And Video Next Week; Teaser Streaming
April 13, 2018, an hour ago
Skindred will release a video for their new single "That's My Jam" on Monday, April 16th. Check out a teaser below.
The band's new album Big Tings will be released on April 27th via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Big Tings"
"That's My Jam"
"Machine" (Ft. Gary Stringer)
"Last Chance"
"Tell Me"
"Loud And Clear"
"Alive"
"All This Time"
"Broken Glass"
"Saying It Now"
"Big Tings" lyric video:
"Machine" video:
Album teaser:
Catch Skindred and their infamous Newport helicopter action live on a full UK tour in April 2018 with special guests CKY.
Tour dates:
April
19 - Norwich, UK - UEA
20 - Southampton, UK - 02 Guildhall
21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
22 - Manchester, UK - Academy
24 - Glasgow, UK - 02 ABC
25 - Bristol, UK - 02 Academy
27 - Leeds, UK - 02 Academy
28 - London, UK - 02 Academy, Brixton
29 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Institute
(Photo - Dan Sturgess)