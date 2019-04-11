SKINLAB And PISSING RAZORS Team Up For Australian Dates In August

Hardline Media present a double bill of US groove metal at it’s finest - Skinlab and Pissing Razors.

San Francisco Bay Area metallers Skinlab, often mentioned in the same vein as Machine Head, but with a sound and presence all their own will hit the East Coast of Australia with a new album this August. Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne - get ready for the return onslaught of Skinlab.

Formed in ’94, Skinlab have four revered studio albums: Bound, Gagged And Blindfolded (1997), Disembody: The New Flesh (1999), ReVolting Room (2002) and The Scars Between Us (2009). With the recent return of guitarist Steve “Snake” Green and recent addition of drummer Fabian Vestod, the four piece are ready to unleash their new material to expectant Aussie crowds.

Joining Skinlab on this killer bill, are Texan groove metallers Pissing Razors. Formed by the Garcia brothers, Eddy and Danny, in the early 90’s, Pissing Razors released their debut studio album Psycho Punko Metal Groove in 1996. Following the underground success of the debut, the band released Pissing Razors (1998), Cast Down The Plague (1999), Fields Of Disbelief (2000), Where We Come From (2001), Live In The Devil's Triangle (2002) and Evolution (2003).

With a recent deal signed to Art Is War Records, the band's new studio album will be released later in 2019. "Crushing Grip” the first single from the album is out now.

With both bands releasing new material in time for their appearances in Australia, this is a bill not to be missed.

Strictly limite ticket pre-sale this Friday, April 12, from 10 AM, EST, only at hardlinemedia.net. General public ticket sales on Monday, April 15 through usual outlets (and hardlinemedia.net).

Dates:

August

1 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo

2 - Melbourne, Australia - Max Watts

3 - Sydney, Australia - Manning