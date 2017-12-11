SKINLAB Announce Brothers In Blood Tour With PISSING RAZORS, SHATTERED SUN

Legendary Bay Area metallers, Skinlab, have announced their first live dates of 2018, with the Brothers In Blood Tour featuring Pissing Razors and Shattered Sun. The short southwestern run will commence on January 25th in San Diego, wrapping on February 3rd in Harlingen, Texas (full dates below).

“We are pumped to start 2018 with this first batch of dates and look forward to getting the ‘Lab tank rolling along with the mighty Pissing Razors and Shattered Sun! Come get heavy!” - Skinlab

Formed in 1994, Skinlab has released four studio albums: 1997’s Bound, Gagged And Blindfolded, 1999’s Disembody: The New Flesh, 2002’s ReVolting Room and 2009’s The Scars Between Us. In 2017, the re-energized band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album with a string of west coast dates, followed by a summer tour with Product Of Hate and Ikillya.

Additional dates with the likes of Kyng and Islander followed, after which Skinlab entered the studio with producers Steve Holt (36 Crazyfists) and Juan Urteaga. In October, the band released their first single in nearly eight years, “End Of Silence”. See the lyric video below. Work continues on the fifth studio album, slated for release sometime in 2018.

Tour dates:

January

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

28 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

30 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

February

1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North

2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Harlingen, TX - The Hop Shop