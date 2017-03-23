SKINLAB Announce East Coast Tour With PRODUCT OF HATE, IKILLYA; Trailer Video Streaming

San Francisco Bay Area metallers, Skinlab, have announced their return to the US East Coast in May and June. Support on the dates will come from Product Of Hate and Ikillya. A video trailer for the trek can be found below.

Skinlab tour dates:

April

7 - Sacramento, CA - The Boardwalk (with Kyng, White Knuckle Riot)

8 - Oakland, CA - The Uptown Nightclub (with Kyng, White Knuckle Riot, Black Water Birth)

22 - Lake Tahoe, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

May

12 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

May (with Product Of Hate, Ikillya)

31: Revere, MA - Sammy's Patio

June (with Product Of Hate, Ikillya)

1 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry St Station

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

3 - Philly, PA - Whiskey Tango

4 - Washington, DC - The Pinch

6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

7 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone