SKINLAB Announce Revamped Lineup; Working On New Album

Skinlab has announced the addition of drummer Fabian Vastod to the fold and have begun recording their new album.

Vocalist Steev Esquivel checks in with the following:

“First off we are very happy to announce that Skinlab has officially started recording our new album with legendary producer Ulrich Wild and we are excited for our first release on Art Is War records and the rebirth of Skinlab. With new beginnings comes new members and the return of some old. This will be the first album with our new drummer Fabian Vastod, after departure of original drummer Paul Hopkins. Fabian who is no stranger to Skinlab has been friends with the band for many years. Fabian came in strong and started recording demos and immediately became the obvious choice that he was our guy! Ten brand new tracks of brutality are in the works and we couldn’t be happier with the results! We’re on a new mission to get back on the radar and more importantly back on the stage to do what we love doing while the fire is still burning! Today we are currently in the Bay Area tracking guitars at Snakes Greendot Studios featuring our new guitarist Marcos Medina as well as Snakes return after a year and a half absence from the band! These are exciting times for Skinlab we’ve got our nose to the grind.... expect a new heavy and see you on the road this summer!”