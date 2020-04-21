SKINLAB Debut "Amerikill" Music Video

Skinlab have released a video for "Amerikill", a track of the band's new album, Venomous, released back in October via Art Is War Records.

"We are excited to release our new video for 'Amerikill'. This will be the first of many videos the band shot ourselves with the help of our bud Karl Whinnery who did an awesome job with his added story line catering to the inner paranoia developed through isolation. The message is real... know your surroundings," says Steev Esquivel.

The Venomous album is produced and mixed by Ulrich Wild, who states, "I love working with Skinlab. This album is heavy and intense. As brutal as it is, it gets very melodic at times, and Steev’s iconic voice is tying it all together."

Singer/bassist Steev Esquivel on the new album: "Venomous is the album that best represents Skinlab in 2019... heavy, brutal, and honest... we feel that we've stood the test of time without losing integrity and chasing trends... were back stronger than ever!"

Tracklisting:

"The Fury Within The Fire"

"Amerikill"

"Venomous"

"Overcoming"

"Demons"

"For The Fallen"

"Far From Grace"

"Eyes Of Your Enemy"

"End Of Silence"

"The Family"

"The Fury Within The Fire" video:

"Overcoming" visualizer: