SKINLAB Debut "Dead Tomorrow" Lyric Video

January 22, 2018, 2 hours ago

news skinlab heavy metal

SKINLAB Debut "Dead Tomorrow" Lyric Video

"As we prepare to embark on The Brothers In Blood Tour, we wanted to share this new lyric video for 'Dead Tomorrow', created by our boy @ Sticky Film," says Skinlab. "We hope to hear you all screaming it with us!"

Brothers In Blood Tour featuring Skinlab, Pissing Razors, Shattered Sun:

January
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar
28 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
30 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom
31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

February
1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North
2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
3 - Harlingen, TX - The Hop Shop

Skinlab's lineup for the Brothers In Blood tour is:

Steev Esquivel - vocals, bass
Paul Hopkins - drums
Snake - guitar
Marcos Medina Rivera - guitar

 

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

Featured Video

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

Latest Reviews