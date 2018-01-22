SKINLAB Debut "Dead Tomorrow" Lyric Video

"As we prepare to embark on The Brothers In Blood Tour, we wanted to share this new lyric video for 'Dead Tomorrow', created by our boy @ Sticky Film," says Skinlab. "We hope to hear you all screaming it with us!"

Brothers In Blood Tour featuring Skinlab, Pissing Razors, Shattered Sun:

January

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

28 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

30 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

February

1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North

2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live

3 - Harlingen, TX - The Hop Shop

Skinlab's lineup for the Brothers In Blood tour is:

Steev Esquivel - vocals, bass

Paul Hopkins - drums

Snake - guitar

Marcos Medina Rivera - guitar