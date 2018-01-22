SKINLAB Debut "Dead Tomorrow" Lyric Video
January 22, 2018, 2 hours ago
"As we prepare to embark on The Brothers In Blood Tour, we wanted to share this new lyric video for 'Dead Tomorrow', created by our boy @ Sticky Film," says Skinlab. "We hope to hear you all screaming it with us!"
Brothers In Blood Tour featuring Skinlab, Pissing Razors, Shattered Sun:
January
25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
26 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
27 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar
28 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
30 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Backroom
31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club
February
1 - Houston, TX - Concert Pub North
2 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
3 - Harlingen, TX - The Hop Shop
Skinlab's lineup for the Brothers In Blood tour is:
Steev Esquivel - vocals, bass
Paul Hopkins - drums
Snake - guitar
Marcos Medina Rivera - guitar