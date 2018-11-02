SKINLAB Release "Dead Tomorrow" Single; Music Video Streaming

Legendary Bay Area metallers, Skinlab, have released their new single, "Dead Tomorrow" via Art Is War Records. The single is available via all digital outlets, and a music video for the track can be seen below.

The band are currently putting the finishing touches on their fifth studio album, which will see a release in 2019 via Art Is War Records.

“Being that Skinlab is the very first signed band to AIW Records, this release is extremely special to me and entire AIW team. Scratched and bruised and all things between, we are proud to stand by Steev and the rest of the band for many years to come.” - Lucas Joyner, CEO, Art Is War Records

“We're very excited to finally share new music with the lab family worldwide. Dead Tomorrow represents everything Skinlab has been working on to prepare for its return” - Steev Esquivel, Skinlab frontman

Fans can expect the first new Skinlab album in nearly a decade to arrive on all digital platforms and in stores during the summer of 2019.