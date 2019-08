The new Skinlab single, "Overcoming", is out today everywhere digital music is sold. An official visualizer for the track can be seen below.

"Overcoming" will be featured on Skinlab's new album, Venomous, out this October via Art Is War Records.

Skinlab, with support from Arrival Of Autumn, will embark on the Slaying The West 12-date trek on August 18 in Reno, NV.