SKINLAB Release Studio Video Pt. 2 For Upcoming Venomous Album

Skinlab will release their new album, Venomous, via Art Is War Records this October. The album is produced and mixed by Ulrich Wild. Part of a "making of" studio video series is now available. Watch two segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The new Skinlab single, "Overcoming", is out now everywhere digital music is sold. An official visualizer for the track can be seen below.

"Overcoming" will be featured on Venomous.

Skinlab, with support from Arrival Of Autumn, have embarked on the Slaying The West tour. Dates on the flyer below: