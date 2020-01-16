SKINLAB Release "The Fury Within The Fire" (Road Video)

Skinlab have released a "road video" for "The Fury Within The Fire", the opening track of the band's new album, Venomous, released back in October via Art Is War Records. Watch below:

The Venomous album is produced and mixed by Ulrich Wild, who states, "I love working with Skinlab. This album is heavy and intense. As brutal as it is, it gets very melodic at times, and Steev’s iconic voice is tying it all together."

Singer/bassist Steev Esquivel on the new album: "Venomous is the album that best represents Skinlab in 2019... heavy, brutal, and honest... we feel that we've stood the test of time without losing integrity and chasing trends... were back stronger than ever!"

Tracklisting:

"The Fury Within The Fire"

"Amerikill"

"Venomous"

"Overcoming"

"Demons"

"For The Fallen"

"Far From Grace"

"Eyes Of Your Enemy"

"End Of Silence"

"The Family"

"Overcoming" visualizer:

"Making Of" Studio Series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

The is set to launch a tour in support of the record with Bleed The Sky, Arise In Chaos, and So This Is Suffering, which kicks off on January 23, in Sacramento, CA, at Holy Diver.

Tour dates (with Bleed The Sky, Arise In Chaos, So This Is Suffering*):

January

23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver*

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s*

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick*

26 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go*

27 - Tucson, AZ - Club Encore*

29 - Lubbock, TX, TBA

30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live*

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club*

February

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street*

2 - Tyler, TX - TBA

4 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

5 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall

6 - Waterloo, IA- TBA

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - Battle Creek, MI - TBA

9 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar