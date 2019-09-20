SKINLAB To Release Venomous Album In October; Details Revealed

Skinlab will release their new album, Venomous, via Art Is War Records on October 25. The album is produced and mixed by Ulrich Wild, who states, "I love working with Skinlab. This album is heavy and intense. As brutal as it is, it gets very melodic at times, and Steev’s iconic voice is tying it all together."

Pre-orders and bundles are available here.

Singer/bassist Steev Esquivel on the new album: "Venomous is the album that best represents Skinlab in 2019... heavy, brutal, and honest... we feel that we've stood the test of time without losing integrity and chasing trends... were back stronger than ever!"

Tracklisting:

"The Fury Within The Fire"

"Amerikill"

"Venomous"

"Overcoming"

"Demons"

"For The Fallen"

"Far From Grace"

"Eyes Of Your Enemy"

"End Of Silence"

"The Family"

"Overcoming" visualizer:

"Making Of" Studio Series:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Join Skinlab on November 2 for the Venomous record release party, at The Metro in Oakland, CA.