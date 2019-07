Skinlab will release their new album, Venomous, via Art Is War Records this fall. The album is produced and mixed by Ulrich Wild.

Check out Part 1 of a "making of" studio video below, and stay tuned for further album details, coming soon.

Skinlab, with support from Arrival Of Autumn, will embark on the Slaying The West 12-date trek on August 18 in Reno, NV.