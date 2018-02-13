SKINLAB - Video Of Complete Orangevale, CA Show Available

February 13, 2018, 2 hours ago

news skinlab heavy metal

SKINLAB - Video Of Complete Orangevale, CA Show Available

Legendary Bay Area metallers Skinlab performed at The Boardwalk in Orangevale, CA on February 11th with Unprovoked and 24 Gore. Video of their complete live set courtesy of Capital Chaos TV is available below.

"As we prepare to embark on The Brothers In Blood Tour, we wanted to share this new lyric video for 'Dead Tomorrow', created by our boy @ Sticky Film," says Skinlab. "We hope to hear you all screaming it with us!"

