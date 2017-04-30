SKINLAB - "We Didn't Really Set Out To Get Signed, And Our First European Tour Was With Our Heroes MACHINE HEAD" (Video)

Steev, Gary and Mike of San Francisco Bay Area metallers Skinlab are featured in a new interview with Capital Chaos TV discussing the Bay Area metal scene around the time of the formation of Skinlab, getting signed to Century Media Records, early line-up changes and more. The interview was conducted on April 7th at The Boardwalk in Orangevale, California

Skinlab have announced their return to the US East Coast in May and June. Support on the dates will come from Product Of Hate and Ikillya. A video trailer for the trek can be found below.

Skinlab tour dates:

May

12 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

May (with Product Of Hate, Ikillya)

31 - Revere, MA - Sammy's Patio

June (with Product Of Hate, Ikillya)

1 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry St Station

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

3 - Philly, PA - Whiskey Tango

4 - Washington, DC - The Pinch

6 - Chesapeake, VA - Riffhouse Pub

7 - Fayetteville, NC - Drunk Horse Pub

8 - Charlotte, NC - The Milestone