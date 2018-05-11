SKINLESS Release "Skull Session" Music Video; Savagery Album Out Now

US death metal veterans Skinless a brutally hilarious new music video for "Skull Session" to celebrate the release of their new album Savagery, out today view Relapse Records.

Says the band, "Stylistically, our new video is Evil Dead, meets Tales From The Crypt, meets the A-Team! Skinless finds a way to infiltrate the mind of the hippie and torment behind the point of return. If you enjoy this even a fraction as much as the fun we had making it, mission accomplished. This is as homegrown as it gets with most of the budget being spent on beer, booze, and lumber! ENJOY THIS FINAL CUT! heeee heeeeee heeee haaa [CryptKeeper voice]."

"The 'Skull Session' video has a lot of fun little brutal Easter eggs in it," the band continues. "It was a team effort between friends dating over twenty-five years. It's an honor to be able to bring this to life, or death, rather, with not only a talented team, but great friends. Wayne Ordon, our 'best boy' and guillotine designer/constructor has been a major supporter of the band and great friend since the mid '90s."

Savagery was recorded by Tom Case at Doomsday Bunker Studio in New York and by Dave Otero (Primitive Man, Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage) at Flatline Audio in Colorado.

Savagery embodies ten slabs of rotting, aural remains across 37 minutes of titanic slams, untouchable grooves, mauling riffs and blood-thirsty, bestial growls. Savagery sees Skinless at the top of their game, more than 25 years into an untouchable reign of terror. Features stunningly sick cover art by renowned tattoo artist Jesse Levitt.

Savagery is available on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and Digital Downloads / Streaming Services here.

Savagery Tracklist:

"Savagery"

"Siege Engine"

"Skull Session"

"Reversal Of Fortune"

"Exacting Revenge"

"Medieval"

"Line Of Dissent"

"Cruel Blades Of The Guillotine"

"The Hordes"

"High Rate Extinction" (Bonus Track)

"Line Of Dissent":

"Savagery":

Skinless have announced three East Coast tour dates supporting the impending release of the Savagery full-length. The weekend tour is June 7th - 9th with support by Ringworm, Churchburn and Outer Heaven. Additionally, Skinless will perform at California Deathfest and Quebec Deathfest in October. All confirmed tour dates below.

June (with Ringworm, Churchburn & Outer Heaven)

7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bazaar

9 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

October

13 - Oakland, CA - California Deathfest

20 - Montreal, QC - Quebec Deathfest