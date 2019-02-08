SKULL FIST Announce U.S. Headlining Dates
February 8, 2019, 6 minutes ago
Toronto’s masters of heavy metal, Skull Fist, will bring the riffs south this spring for their Slave To The Road Headline Tour of the U.S. with support from Starkill. The band is on tour in support of their recently released, third album, Way Of The Road, which is available now from Napalm Records (U.S./Canada) to stream and purchase everywhere.
Dates:
April
4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
5 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Citadel
7 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
8 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room
10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective
11 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
12 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
13 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
"Better Late Than Never" video:
"No More Running" lyric video:
"Stay True" lyric video:
"You Belong To Me":
(Photo - Stefanie Meyer)