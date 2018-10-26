SKULL FIST Debuts "Better Late Than Never" Music Video; Way Of The Road Album Out Now

Canadian metal maniacs, Skull Fist, have released a video for "Better Late Than Never", a song from their third studio album, Way Of The Road, out now via NoiseArt Records (Europe), Napalm Records (North America), and Spiritual Beast (Asia). Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“You Belong To Me”

“No More Running”

“I Am A Slave”

“Witch Hunt”

“Way Of The Road”

“Heart Of Rio”

“Better Late Than Never”

“Don’t Cross Me”

“Stay True”

"Better Late Than Never" video:

"No More Running" lyric video:

"Stay True" lyric video:

"You Belong To Me":

(Photo - Stefanie Meyer)