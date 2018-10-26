SKULL FIST Debuts "Better Late Than Never" Music Video; Way Of The Road Album Out Now
October 26, 2018, 2 hours ago
Canadian metal maniacs, Skull Fist, have released a video for "Better Late Than Never", a song from their third studio album, Way Of The Road, out now via NoiseArt Records (Europe), Napalm Records (North America), and Spiritual Beast (Asia). Watch the clip below.
Tracklisting:
“You Belong To Me”
“No More Running”
“I Am A Slave”
“Witch Hunt”
“Way Of The Road”
“Heart Of Rio”
“Better Late Than Never”
“Don’t Cross Me”
“Stay True”
"Better Late Than Never" video:
"No More Running" lyric video:
"Stay True" lyric video:
"You Belong To Me":
(Photo - Stefanie Meyer)