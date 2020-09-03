SKULL FIST Enter The Studio To Record New Album

Skull Fist has announced they have begun recording their fourth album at Vespa Studios in Toronto, Canada, to be released in early 2021. The album is being engineered by Chris Snow, mixed by Eric Ratz and mastered by Harry Hess.

Singer/asshole frontman Zach Slaughter had this to say: "It's an honour to be asked by lead drummer JJ Tartaglia to work on this next Skull Fist record with the band, so far it is sounding very much like the first two albums musically and if approved by lead bass player Casey Guest the albums production will sound like a mix between chasing the dream and way of the road, perhaps with a little less Cher on the vocals. We're pretty stoked and feelin' shreddy about this one. Hopefully we've got some sort of goldy locks zone thing goin' on with the sound of this one."

Lead drummer JJ Tartaglia had this to say: "I play drums."

Check out a short studio teaser below. Once again in 2021 you shall all be fisted, virus free.

(Photo - Stefanie Meyer)