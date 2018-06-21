SKULL FIST Frontman's FREEDUMB Project Streaming New Song "Street Surfing Man"

Singer/guitarist Zach Slaughter (frontman for Skull Fist) has released the debut album for his new project, Freedumb. The musical style includes punk, acoustic, doom and traditional metal all combined with a cheeky sense of humour. The debut album Skate N Die was released on May 18th via Boonsdale Records and is available at this location.

Check out the song "Street Surfing Man" below

Freedumb’s debut release unleashes nine tracks of high energy punk/metal in the vein of Candlemass, Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Skull Fist, trademarked with Zach’s unique vocal style along with metal elements and virtuoso guitar solos, plus the lyrical humour of NOFX / Frank Zappa. Skate N Die offers an alternate approach to mainstream music that can give attention to the counter culture of today’s social circles.

Tracklisting:

"Punch Patrol"

"S.O.S."

"Shark Attack"

"Grand Canyon"

"Jerkathon"

"Skate N Die"

"Anarchy Will Prevail"

"Street Surfing Man"

"Finding Emo"

"S.O.S."

"Punch Patrol"