SKULL FIST Frontman's FREEDUMB Release Official Video For "S.O.S. (Soldier Of Satan)"

Singer/guitarist Zach Slaughter (frontman for Skull Fist) has announced his new project, Freedumb. The musical style includes punk, acoustic, doom and traditional metal all combined with a cheeky sense of humour. The debut album Skate N Die will be released on May 18th via Boonsdale Records.

Zach Slaughter comments: "Since we're pulling a chinese democracy on the new Skull Fist album I decided to say goodbye to any credibility I have left. Nine tracks of pure bullshit. From doom or punk to classic heavy metal with some high notes and a few guitar solos... I think I might need to start drinking again?"

Check out the official video for "S.O.S. (Soldier of Satan)"

Freedumb’s debut release unleashes nine tracks of high energy punk/metal in the vein of Candlemass, Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Skull Fist, trademarked with Zach’s unique vocal style along with metal elements and virtuoso guitar solos, plus the lyrical humour of NOFX / Frank Zappa. Skate N Die offers an alternate approach to mainstream music that can give attention to the counter culture of today’s social circles.

Tracklisting:

"Punch Patrol"

"S.O.S."

"Shark Attack"

"Grand Canyon"

"Jerkathon"

"Skate N Die"

"Anarchy Will Prevail"

"Street Surfing Man"

"Finding Emo"

Promo video: