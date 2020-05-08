SKULL FIST Frontman ZACH SLAUGHTER Releases New Solo Single "Wrecking Machine"; Music Video Streaming

Guitarist and vocalist Zach Slaughter, from Canadian heavy metal band Skull Fist, is teasing his sophomore solo album due out later this year with the release of a brand new song, “Wrecking Machine”, and an accompanying music video.

The new track was recorded at Nowhere Studios and mixed by Chris Snow at The Crows Nest Studio, while the artwork for the single was created by Liliana Paz. The music video was filmed by Bjorn Holmedahl.

Watch the clip below, and get the single here.

After 2017's debut album, Nature Never Lies, it was pretty apparent that the solo music from Zach Slaughter was nothing at all like the fast and heavy helium induced music he is known for. Ranging from world music, flamenco, folk rock and acoustic he is set out to explore music unabated and going where the melody takes the sound. The long awaited second album has begun to unfold and you can hear a new track from this not yet announced album which is set to release near the end of 2020. As the touring schedule for Skull Fist and many bands have been postponed Zach will be releasing new music each month leading up to the album release itself.

(Photo - Sharon Ehman)