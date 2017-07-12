SKULL FIST Frontman ZACH SLAUGHTER To Release Solo Album In September; Official Video For New Song "Never Ending Battle" Posted

Zach Slaughter, frontman for Canadian bashers Skull Fist, has posted the following update:

"Getting ready for Wacken, still working on the voice; after that we're going to get ready to record this third album, finally. Crazy crap always seems to happen with us but to take our own advice, we don't stop the fight. I always need to be writing and recording to maintain, so in the meantime I recorded a solo record. It's out Sept 17th. We'll get ya a new proper RAW album as soon as I am able! For now, watch JJ and Casey giv'r with me in this new video."

Slaughter released his solo Nowhere EP in 2016. Check out the tracks below.