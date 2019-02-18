SKULL FIST – JJ TARTAGLIA Drums “Don’t Cross Me”; Video

In the video below, Skull Fist drummer JJ Tartaglia shows how to drum the track “Don’t Cross Me”; taken from their most recent album, The Way Of The Road.

Toronto’s masters of heavy metal, Skull Fist, will bring the riffs south this spring for their Slave To The Road Headline Tour of the U.S. with support from Starkill. The band is on tour in support of their recently released, third album, Way Of The Road, which is available now from Napalm Records (U.S./Canada) to stream and purchase everywhere.

Dates:

April

4 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

5 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

6 – Indianapolis, IN – The Citadel

7 – Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

8 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street Collective

11 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

12 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

13 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

"Better Late Than Never" video:

"No More Running" lyric video:

"Stay True" lyric video:

"You Belong To Me":

(Photo - Stefanie Meyer)