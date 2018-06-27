SKULL FIST - Long Awaited New Album Nearing Completion

Canadian bashers Skull Fist have issued a long-awaited up date on their new album, which has been in the works for several months.

"Mega news: the Skull Fist record is being mixed right now by the mighty Eric Ratz, will be done next week. Release date real damn soon."

Skull Fist singer/guitarist Zach Slaughter has released the debut album for his new project, Freedumb. The musical style includes punk, acoustic, doom and traditional metal all combined with a cheeky sense of humour. The debut album Skate N Die was released on May 18th via Boonsdale Records and is available at this location.

Check out the song "Street Surfing Man" below

Freedumb’s debut release unleashes nine tracks of high energy punk/metal in the vein of Candlemass, Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Skull Fist, trademarked with Zach’s unique vocal style along with metal elements and virtuoso guitar solos, plus the lyrical humour of NOFX / Frank Zappa. Skate N Die offers an alternate approach to mainstream music that can give attention to the counter culture of today’s social circles.

Tracklisting:

"Punch Patrol"

"S.O.S."

"Shark Attack"

"Grand Canyon"

"Jerkathon"

"Skate N Die"

"Anarchy Will Prevail"

"Street Surfing Man"

"Finding Emo"

