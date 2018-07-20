SKULL FIST - New Album Complete; Confirmed For Metal Hammer's Indoor Komfort Festival

Canada's Skull Fist have checked in with the following update on their long-awaited new album:

"The new record is done. Will announce the release date next week or two, it will be before this winter time metal fest. All the details on the new album are going to come real damn soon. Yes, Zach is singing again and yes, we will come play in your country. Going to announce some tours, release some music videos and get this ship sailing again. More info on the fest at this location. They will announce the final lineup soon we've been told."

Skull Fist singer/guitarist Zach Slaughter has released the debut album for his new project, Freedumb. The musical style includes punk, acoustic, doom and traditional metal all combined with a cheeky sense of humour. The debut album Skate N Die was released on May 18th via Boonsdale Records and is available at this location.

Check out the song "Street Surfing Man" below

Freedumb’s debut release unleashes nine tracks of high energy punk/metal in the vein of Candlemass, Bad Religion, Dead Kennedys, Skull Fist, trademarked with Zach’s unique vocal style along with metal elements and virtuoso guitar solos, plus the lyrical humour of NOFX / Frank Zappa. Skate N Die offers an alternate approach to mainstream music that can give attention to the counter culture of today’s social circles.

Tracklisting:

"Punch Patrol"

"S.O.S."

"Shark Attack"

"Grand Canyon"

"Jerkathon"

"Skate N Die"

"Anarchy Will Prevail"

"Street Surfing Man"

"Finding Emo"

