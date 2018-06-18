SKULL PIT Featuring EXUMER, CHURCH OF MISERY Members Sign With Metal Blade; Debut Album Due This Fall

Metal Blade Records announces the signing of Skull Pit, a new band featuring the talents of Mem V. Stein (Exumer) and Tatsu Mikami (Church Of Misery).

Skull Pit is a tale of two musicians from opposite sides of the heavy metal spectrum and the planet. One hailing from Tokyo, Japan, the other from New York, US, and meeting each other in cyber space in order to strike up a friendship and musically celebrate the spirit of their youth.

Comments Skull Pit about signing to Metal Blade: "We are beyond excited to have signed to Metal Blade Records, as they are the original metal merchants since 1982. Our style of music could not find a more fitting home, as Metal Blade is best suited to release our music in terms of tradition, vision and our expression of heavy metal."

Prior to writing and recording Skull Pit's debut album, founding members of Exumer, Mem V. Stein, and Church Of Misery, Tatsu Mikami, corresponded for some years online due to their mutual love and respect for each other's band, before embarking on their own joint venture.

The two veterans endeavoured to combine their favourite elements of bands like Motörhead along with the countless outfits of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal into one blistering and highly energetic album. The songs on Skull Pit's debut are a clear departure from what Exumer or Church Of Misery usually sound like. Stepping away from Exumer's lighting fast rhythms and Church Of Misery's slowed down Iommi-inspired riffs, Skull Pit creates melodies in the vein of 70s hard rock and 80s NWOBHM with Lemmy's punk attitude.

The debut album of Skull Pit will drop in the fall of this year. Stay tuned for more news coming soon.