SKULL REVENGE Featuring THERION Vocalist THOMAS VIKSTRÖM To Release New Single In September

Skull Revenge - together with Therion frontman Thomas Vikström - will release a new song, "Behind The Heart Of Lies", on September 18th.

Drummer and producer Tobias Flensburg comments: "The song is about mental health. The main character in the song struggles with thoughts of suicide and conducts a conversation with himself, that he is not allowed to go that far. The question is what has he done? Has he even done something wrong or is it only his own inner demons that affect his mind?"

"We have chosen a new independent label named Fireplace Records to represent us and to contribute to society," says Skull Revenge. "This makes this release so much more ”feelgood” and culture friendly than the ordinary setup.

The debut single from Skull Revenge, "Fight It To The End", featured Dream Evil frontman Nicklas Isfeldt and can be enjoyed below.

