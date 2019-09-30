SKY EMPIRE Signs With Intromental Worldwide

Intromental Worldwide has announced the signing of UK-based melodic prog-act, Sky Empire.

Stylistically, the music is guitar driven with a focus on heavy melodicism, a nod to the late great Dimebag Darrell whose heavy yet melodic riffing was a key influence on guitarist and songwriter Drazic Lecutier.

More broadly, Sky Empire's musical inspiration ranges from classic progressive, heavy rock and metal bands, notably Deep Purple, Rainbow, Yes, Rush and Journey through to more modern metal and progressive bands such as Iron Maiden, Pantera, Dream Theater and Symphony X.

Sky Empire independently released their first album, The Dark Tower, in early 2018. Soon after, the band signed with Dutch progressive record label Rock Company after The Dark Tower came to the label's attention. In September 2018 the album was officially released by the label to positive reviews noting in particular the songwriting along with the band members' strong musical performances.

Sadly, in early 2019, Sky Empire's vocalist Yordan Ivanov lost his life in tragic circumstances. Ivanov's bandmates in Sky Empire, alongside family and friends, grieved for his loss in the period that followed.

With a contingent of the original line-up not wishing to continue after Ivanov's passing, Sky Empire swiftly appointed former Degola drummer Inaldo Ramos Ribeiro to line up alongside Lecutier and bassist Jay Driscoll (who had earlier replaced the band's erstwhile bassist, Tony Snow, who performed on The Dark Tower).

Sky Empire will appoint a new vocalist in due course and look forward to taking their music on the road, performing live the music from the Dark Tower - and beyond...

Lineup:

Drazic Lecutier - Guitars

Jay Driscoll - Bass

Inaldo Ramos - Drums

Vocals - TBA