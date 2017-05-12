SKY OF FOREVER Featuring STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Debut “One Of These Days” Lyric Video
May 12, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Sky Of Forever, the Helsinki-based melodic hard rock group featuring musicians from Stratovarius, Tracedawn and Helsinki City Theatre, have released a lyric video for “One Of These Days”, a track from their self-titled debut album, released last October via Mighty Music / Target Group. Watch the new clip below.
Tracklisting:
“Carry On” (feat. Bruce Kulick)
“One Of These Days”
“Wild Heart”
“Tomorrow”
“Vagabond”
“Summer Rain”
“Divine”
“Sky Of Forever”
“Under Everlasting Sun”
“One Of These Days” lyric video:
“Carry On” lyric video:
Teaser: