SKY OF FOREVER Featuring STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Debut “One Of These Days” Lyric Video

May 12, 2017, 30 minutes ago

news hard rock sky of forever stratovarius tracedawn

SKY OF FOREVER Featuring STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Debut “One Of These Days” Lyric Video

Sky Of Forever, the Helsinki-based melodic hard rock group featuring musicians from Stratovarius, Tracedawn and Helsinki City Theatre, have released a lyric video for “One Of These Days”, a track from their self-titled debut album, released last October via Mighty Music / Target Group. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Carry On” (feat. Bruce Kulick)
“One Of These Days”
“Wild Heart”
“Tomorrow”
“Vagabond”
“Summer Rain”
“Divine”
“Sky Of Forever”
“Under Everlasting Sun”

“One Of These Days” lyric video:

“Carry On” lyric video:

Teaser:

Featured Audio

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

WINTERHEARTH - "Dead Man's Hand"

Featured Video

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

PYRAMAZE – “A World Divided”

Latest Reviews