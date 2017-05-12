SKY OF FOREVER Featuring STRATOVARIUS, TRACEDAWN Members Debut “One Of These Days” Lyric Video

Sky Of Forever, the Helsinki-based melodic hard rock group featuring musicians from Stratovarius, Tracedawn and Helsinki City Theatre, have released a lyric video for “One Of These Days”, a track from their self-titled debut album, released last October via Mighty Music / Target Group. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Carry On” (feat. Bruce Kulick)

“One Of These Days”

“Wild Heart”

“Tomorrow”

“Vagabond”

“Summer Rain”

“Divine”

“Sky Of Forever”

“Under Everlasting Sun”

“One Of These Days” lyric video:

“Carry On” lyric video:

Teaser: