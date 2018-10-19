SKY OF FOREVER Streaming Cover OF SURVIVOR’s “Didn’t Know It Was Love”

Helsinki rockers Sky Of Forever have released their take on Survivor’s “Didn’t Know It Was Love” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic Too Hot To Sleep (1988) album.

Sky Of Forever released their self-titled debut album in late 2016. The album includes nine eclectic songs featuring guest appearances by legendary KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick and the renowned Gospel Helsinki choir. The group are currently working on a new album, due out in 2019.