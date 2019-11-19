SKYBLOOD - Former CANDLEMSS Vocalist MATS LEVÉN Premieres New Track "Out Of The Hollow"; Lyric Video

Without a doubt, Mats Leven is one of the most influential and illustrious names in Swedish metal. His distinctive and colourful voice has graced albums by Candlemass, Therion, Krux, Yngwie Malmsteen and At Vance - and now, after lending his vocals to others for decades, fans can finally experience the charismatic singer’s solo album.

Under the solo flag of Skyblood, the self-titled debut album will see the light of day this Friday, November 22, via Napalm Records.

Mats Leven has been working on his solo project for several years, and aside from some additional guest musicians, most instruments were recorded by Leven at his own studio - the Uzi G Studio - in Stockholm. Skyblood's debut contains dark and hypnotic anthems that take the listener on exotic trips into emotional soundspheres, triumphing in musical finesse and timeless elegance. Skyblood is an unchained and exciting affair feeding off of epic, classic metal, doom and melodic hard rock influences - an unpredictable mixture soaring to glorious heights.



Only a few days ahead of its official album release, Mats Leven has unleashed a third single - the epic track "Out Of The Hollow". Says the metal icon: “It’s about someone realizing it’s time to move on. Even if it means having to face the dark unknown.” A lyric video for the song can be found below.

Skyblood will be available on vinyl, CD and in digital formats. Pre-order your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Skyblood Manifesto"

"The Voice"

"The Not Forgotten"

"Wake Up To The Truth"

"Once Invisible"

"One Eye For An Eye"

"Out Of The Hollow"

"For Or Against"

"Le Venimeux"

"Out Of The Hollow" lyric video:

"The Not Forgotten" video:

"The Voice" lyric video: