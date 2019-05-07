SKYE ASYLUM Mastermind ROBB FINLAYSON Posts "High Born" Rough Demo For Forthcoming Album

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson, who recently released his new solo album The Beauty Of Rage, has issued a new update on his Skye Asylum project.

"Been super busy with the real world but have been able to work on some new stuff for the Skye Asylum album. This one is called High Born and is pretty much done......now hitting the studio with Brett Reid "

Following is an update from Finlayson:

"As some of you know I have been writing my ass off for the past two years. With two albums under my belt, I am finally taking the plunge into recording a project that I always wanted to do, but did not have the songs to do it with. Skye Asylum is purely for me, I want to tell a story that speaks through the music. I have the highest of expectations for myself and from the over 50 songs I have written, I could not be happier with how this will turn out. Here is a bit of a mix of some rough recordings and examples of the varying sounds you should expect to hear on the Skye Asylum debut album called The Under Dark. There will be a lot of cross genre music throughout. Here is a very rough sample of some of the contrasting music styles. First song has excerpts from 'Menzoberrazan' and the second one is 'Oracle Falls Part 2'."

Check out a clip of Finlayson's work with Skye Asylum vocalist Alexa Ray, also featuring Imonolith / Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen, released on March 1st.