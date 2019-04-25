SKYE ASYLUM Mastermind ROBB FINLAYSON Posts Two More Demos From Forthcoming Debut Album

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson, who recently released his new solo album The Beauty Of Rage, has issued a new update on his Skye Asylum project.

"With tons of coffee, no sleep (up until 4am) and some patience I finally got this demo to a rough stage where I am willing to put it away and move onto the next song. This one is called 'City Of Light'... the vocals of Alexa Ray and melodies are going to be huge!"

"Another one I started working on last night. More of a pop song but it has its place in the story behind the album’s theme. The vocal melody is what will make this song sound large."

Following is an update from Finlayson:

"As some of you know I have been writing my ass off for the past two years. With two albums under my belt, I am finally taking the plunge into recording a project that I always wanted to do, but did not have the songs to do it with. Skye Asylum is purely for me, I want to tell a story that speaks through the music. I have the highest of expectations for myself and from the over 50 songs I have written, I could not be happier with how this will turn out. Here is a bit of a mix of some rough recordings and examples of the varying sounds you should expect to hear on the Skye Asylum debut album called The Under Dark. There will be a lot of cross genre music throughout. Here is a very rough sample of some of the contrasting music styles. First song has excerpts from 'Menzoberrazan' and the second one is 'Oracle Falls Part 2'."

Check out a clip of Finlayson's work with Skye Asylum vocalist Alexa Ray, also featuring Imonolith / Devin Townsend Project drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen, released on March 1st.