SKYHARBOR Debut "Dissent" Music Video

Indian/American progressive metal band Skyharbor have released a video for the new track "Dissent", from their forthcoming album Sunshine Dust, out September 7th via Entertainment One / Good Fight Music. The band released a music video for "Dim" last month. Both songs are available on all streaming services and as iTunes instant grat tracks.

"Dissent is a really interesting track for us," says vocalist Eric Emery. "It’s sort of a throwback to all of our metal influences from our youth blended with the skyharbor sound. It’s a bit of an outlier on the record stylistically, but it has definitely turned into one of our favorite songs."

About Sunshine Dust, Keshav Dhar says, "It’s taken almost four years and it’s been a real labor of love. but we’re thrilled to finally get this record out there to our fans. We’re incredibly stoked on these songs and have really dug in deep to explore and represent what we truly feel is the Skyharbor sound."

Vocalist Eric Emery adds, “Dim is one of my favorite songs on the record and I can’t wait to share the video with everyone. Thematically, the song alludes to the volatile current political climate in the US, as well as exploring what our potential future could look like should we continue down this road.“

Pre-order the album digitally, or physically.

Tracklisting:

"Signal"

"Dim"

"Out Of Time"

"Synthetic Hands"

"Blind Side"

"Disengage / Evacuate"

"Ethos"

"Ugly Heart"

"The Reckoning"

"Dissent"

"Menace"

"Temptress"

"Sunshine Dust"

"Dim" video:

(Photo - Argon Photography)