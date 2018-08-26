SKYHARBOR - New Single "Sunshine Dust" Streaming; US Tour Dates Announced

Indian/American progressive metal band, Skyharbor, have released the title track from their upcoming album, called "Sunshine Dust".





"'Sunshine Dust' is the personal favorite for us," says guitarist Keshav Dhar. "It was written at the end of the Guiding Lights sessions and has gone through a lot of metamorphoses before arriving at its current form, with Kim from Dead Letter Circus co-writing a lot of the melodies. It encapsulates everything that defines our sound, the heart-on-sleeve emotion, drenching ambiance, and big riffs. It's possibly Eric's finest moment on the record."



Skyharbor will hit the ground running once their record is released. The band is scheduled to perform at this year's Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 28th. Skyharbor will then continue through various stops in the US with 10 Years and Tremonti. This is the first time the band is back performing on American soil since their run with Babymetal this past spring. See below for a complete list of dates.



Skyharbor will release Sunshine Dust on September 7th via Entertainment One (eOne) / Good Fight Music.

Keshav adds: "It’s taken almost four years and it’s been a real labor of love, but we’re thrilled to finally get this record out there to our fans. We’re incredibly stoked on these songs and have really dug in deep to explore and represent what we truly feel is the Skyharbor sound."



The all-new LP was recorded in Australia with renowned producer Forrester Savell. Sunshine Dust, the band’s nearly four years in the making third full-length album, delivers on the atmospheric and emotional promise of their earlier material, with breathtaking tectonic shifts between a wall of sound ambiance and groove.



On Sunshine Dust, the immersive wall of sound Skyharbor first perfected in the studio environment, while as polished and precise as ever, shines with a new almost analog warmth, born of the kind of collaborative camaraderie that only happens when musicians trust each other enough to experience growth.

Skyharbor Fall 2018 tour dates:

September

28 – Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

October

3 – Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes *

5 – Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room #

8 – Green Bay, WI - Riverside Ballroom ^

9 – Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II ^

11 – Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall ^

12 – Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort *

13 – Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live *

14 – Lafayette, LA - The District *

* = w/ 10 Years

# = w/ Shaman’s Harvest

^ = w/ Tremonti and 10 Years