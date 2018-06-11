SKYHARBOR Release "Dim" Music Video

Indian/American progressive metal band Skyharbor have released a music video for the new track "Dim", from their forthcoming album Sunshine Dust, out September 7th via Entertainment One / Good Fight Music.

Directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts, this is the first music video the band has released from their upcoming LP. “We’re stoked to present our music video for ‘Dim'," says guitarist Keshav Dhar. "It was an amazing experience filming a video together for the first time as a band, and we hope you all enjoy it as much as we did making it!”

"Dim" is available on all DSPs, and as an iTunes instant gratification track, meaning fans who pre-order Sunshine Dust on iTunes will receive the song as an immediate download.

About Sunshine Dust, Keshav Dhar says, "It’s taken almost four years and it’s been a real labor of love. but we’re thrilled to finally get this record out there to our fans. We’re incredibly stoked on these songs and have really dug in deep to explore and represent what we truly feel is the Skyharbor sound."

Vocalist Eric Emery adds, “Dim is one of my favorite songs on the record and I can’t wait to share the video with everyone. Thematically, the song alludes to the volatile current political climate in the US, as well as exploring what our potential future could look like should we continue down this road.“

Pre-order the album digitally, or physically.

Tracklisting:

"Signal"

"Dim"

"Out Of Time"

"Synthetic Hands"

"Blind Side"

"Disengage / Evacuate"

"Ethos"

"Ugly Heart"

"The Reckoning"

"Dissent"

"Menace"

"Temptress"

"Sunshine Dust"

(Photo - Argon Photography)