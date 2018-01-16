SKYHARBOR Sign Worldwide Deal With Entertainment One / Good Fight Music; Sunshine Dust Album Due This Year

Indian/American progressive metal band Skyharbor have signed a worldwide album deal with Entertainment One / Good Fight Music with plans to release an all-new LP later this year.

The band is currently in the studio with producer Forrester Savell (Karnivool, Twelve Foot Ninja, Dead Letter Circus) working on their upcoming full-length. Sunshine Dust. The new LP will be the follow-up to Guiding Lights released in 2014. Guiding Lights featured the single “Evolution” which went on to be one of the band's biggest hits.

"It goes without saying that we’re stoked as all hell to have found our new home with Entertainment One and Good Fight Music," says guitarist Keshav Dhar. "They have been key in bringing to life our vision for where we want this band to go, and we’re delighted to be able to bring our new record out to the world through them."

SVP of Metal, eOne Music Scott Givens adds, "Entertainment One is committed to developing and breaking new rock/metal music talent. Skyharbor has already laid the foundation for an amazing future with us and we are all excited to get to work."

Skyharbor will support their new label-mates The Contortionist on their upcoming North American run aptly named CLAIRVOYANT NORTH AMERICA 2018. Dhar continues, “Our first ever North American tour was with The Contortionist in 2015, and we became great friends on that run. We’ve been gunning for a chance to tour with them again ever since, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s going to be a truly memorable experience.”

(Photo - Argon Photography)