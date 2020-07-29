SLADE To Release Cum On Feel The Hitz 2CD / 2LP Sets In September

On September 25, BMG will release Slade’s Cum On Feel The Hitz, a superlative and comprehensive collection of Slade singles from 1970 to 1991. Cum On Feel The Hitz is released as a double CD and a 2LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles.

Cum On Feel The Hitz includes all six of their UK Number one singles: "Coz I Luv You”, “Take Me Bak ‘Ome”, ”Mama Weer All Crazee Now”, “Cum On Feel The Noize”, “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me“ and “Merry Xmas Everybody” and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.

The affection for Slade’s music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973’s “Merry Christmas Everybody” has gone on to become Britain’s best loved Christmas song.

Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, Slade's chart career spanned three decades. Slade were unstoppable throughout the seventies becoming one of Europe's biggest bands, releasing 6 smash hit albums, including three No-1’s, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976, no other act of the period experienced such success.

In the eighties Slade enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included “My Oh My” , which reached #2 in 1983 and a year later with “Run Runaway”, cementing their legacy as one of the UK’s greatest bands.

The iconic Slade are one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of Slade's unique and distinctive talent.

To purchase Cum On Feel The Hitz, head here.

Cum On Feel The Hitz tracklisting:

CD1

"Cum On Feel The Noize"

"Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me"

"Mama Weer All Crazee Now"

"Coz I Luv You"

"Take Me Bak 'Ome"

"Gudbuy T'Jane"

"My Friend Stan"

"Far Far Away"

"My Oh My"

"Everyday"

"The Bangin’ Man"

"Look Wot You Dun"

"Thanks For The Memory"

"Run Runaway"

"We’ll Bring The House Down"

"In For A Penny"

"Let's Call It Quits"

"How Does It Feel"

"All Join Hands"

"Get Down And Get With It"

"Radio Wall Of Sound"

CD2

"Lock Up Your Daughters"

"My Baby Left Me: That's Alright"

"Gypsy Roadhog"

"(And Now the Waltz) C'est La Vie"

"Myzsterious Mizster Jones"

"Ruby Red"

"Do You Believe In Miracles"

"Wheels Ain't Coming Down"

"7 Year Bitch"

"Still The Same"

"The Shape Of Things To Come"

"Know Who You Are"

"Nobody's Fool"

"Burning In The Heat Of Love"

"Give Us a Goal"

"Ginny Ginny"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Knuckle Sandwich Nancy"

"Ooh La La in L.A."

"That's What Friends Are For"

"We Won't Give In"

"Merry Xmas Everybody"

2LP

Side A

"Get Down And Get With It"

"Coz I Luv You"

"Look Wot You Dun"

"Take Me Bak 'Ome"

"Mama Weer All Crazee Now"

"Gudbuy T'Jane"

Side B

"Cum On Feel the Noize"

"Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me"

"My Friend Stan"

"Everyday"

"The Bangin' Man"

"Far Far Away"

Side C

"How Does It Feel"

"Thanks For The Memory"

"In For A Penny"

"Let's Call It Quits"

"We'll Bring The House Down"

"Lock Up Your Daughters"

Side D

"My Oh My"

"Run Runaway"

"All Join Hands"

"Myzsterious Mizster Jones"

"Radio Wall Of Sound"

"Merry Xmas Everybody"