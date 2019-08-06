SLADE To Release Feel The Noize - The Singlez Box In September; Video Trailer

On September 6, BMG will release Slade’s Feel The Noize - The Singlez Box, a strictly limited edition box set comprises of 10 rare internationally released 7’’ singles, including an extremely rare 7’’ promo copy in a lift off lid box.

Feel The Noize - The Singlez Box features five UK #1's "Coz I Luv You", "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama Weer All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Skweeze Me Pleeze Me", three #2’s "Gudbuy T'Jane", "My Friend Stan" and "Far Far Away", plus the top 3 single "Everyday", all from their imperial phase. The set also includes 1981’s "Night Starvation", not previously commercially released as a 7”.

Slade are without doubt one of the most exciting bands to come out of Great Britain. With their unique blend of perfect pop-rock'n'roll, outrageous flamboyance and pure fun, and no less than 23 Top 20 singles of which six were #1 smash hits... plus six smash albums, Slade have become a firm favourite in the hearts of pop fans all over the world.

Slade's chart career has spanned 3 decades and their enduring songs "Cum On Feel The Noize" and "Coz I Luv You" are still featured today in TV commercials for some of the World’s biggest companies.

Slade first hit the road in 1966, touring throughout Great Britain and Europe and becoming a regular concert attraction. Joining forces with the former Animals bass guitarist and Jimi Hendrix Experience manager, Chas Chandler, Slade achieved their first chart hit in May 1971 with the Bobby Marchan song "Get Down And Get With It" then, released in October of the same year "Coz I Luv You" was the band’s first #1 and a huge hit across Europe.

Throughout the seventies, Slade became one of Europe's biggest bands, touring and recording continually and making regular trips to America, Japan and other parts of the world. Slade's catalogue of hits are synonymous with the era: "Take Me Bak 'Ome", "Mama We'er All Crazee Now", "Cum On Feel The Noize", "Gudbuy T' Jane", along with the many others provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and are still today, heavily featured on any retrospective of the time.

“Noddy Holder’s got one of the greatest voices in rock ever.” - Ozzy Osbourne





Feel The Noize - The Singlez Box tracllisting (country of origin for each single sleeve in brackets)

"Coz I Luv You" / "My Life Is Natural" (France)

"Take Me Bak 'Ome" / "Wonderin' Y" (Germany)

"Mama Weer All Crazee Now" / "Man Who Speeks Evil" (France)

"Gudbuy T'Jane" / "I Won't Let It 'appen Agen" (Germany)

"Cum On Feel The Noize" / "I'm Mee I'm Now And That's Orl" (Italy)

"Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me" / "Kill 'em At The Hot Club Tonite" (France)

"My Friend Stan" / "My Town" (Spain)

"Everyday" / "Good Time Gals" (Belgium)

"Far Far Away" / "O.K. Yesterday Was Yesterday" (France)

"Night Starvation" / "When I'm Dancin’ I Ain't Fightin’" (UK)

