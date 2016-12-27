SLAMOPHILIAC To Release Perihelion Album In January; “Extirpate Morality” Single Streaming

December 27, 2016, 24 minutes ago

Slamophiliac - the pseudonym of slamming brutal death metal producer and musician Darryn Palmer. Starting in 2013 as a joke band, Slamophiliac took a turn for the serious after the label Brutal Gear agreed to release the debut album, Aborted Into Absolute In-existence. Shortly after, CDN Records picked up Slamophiliac and have released several albums since.

Are you sick of the usual gore-infused tropes found within this sub-genre? Well, let this newest of releases, entitled Perihelion, take you on a mind-altering trip that features seven highly-abstract, theoretical-filled songs straight from the mind of a true slamtellectual. Sure, it's high-brow... but not at the expense of sheer brutality!

The album will be released on January 1st. Purchase at CDN Records.

Tracklisting:

“Extirpate Morality”
“Insignificancy Of Objective Ideals”
“Metaphysical World Of Abstract Constructs”
“Eternal Disappointment”
“Denial Of Self”
“Contempt Of Irrational Thought”
“Total Annihilation Eminent”

“Extirpate Morality”:

Guests:

Roberto Granados (The Roberto Granados Autonome Project)
Bryon Johnson (Insidious Asphyxiation/Molested)
Bob Shaw (Brain Spasm)
Cory Bouillon (CradleOfIncest)
Zack Glaeser (Travesty Of Mankind)
Zack Shaw (Phalloplast/Ectomyectomy)
Rich Farringer (Urethreal Injection)

Credits:

All songs written, arranged and performed by Slamophiliac
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Dazz
Cover art by Mark Cooper
Logo by Brutal Disorder Designs
Layout by Dazz

