SLAMOPHILIAC To Release Perihelion Album In January; “Extirpate Morality” Single Streaming

Slamophiliac - the pseudonym of slamming brutal death metal producer and musician Darryn Palmer. Starting in 2013 as a joke band, Slamophiliac took a turn for the serious after the label Brutal Gear agreed to release the debut album, Aborted Into Absolute In-existence. Shortly after, CDN Records picked up Slamophiliac and have released several albums since.

Are you sick of the usual gore-infused tropes found within this sub-genre? Well, let this newest of releases, entitled Perihelion, take you on a mind-altering trip that features seven highly-abstract, theoretical-filled songs straight from the mind of a true slamtellectual. Sure, it's high-brow... but not at the expense of sheer brutality!

The album will be released on January 1st. Purchase at CDN Records.

Tracklisting:

“Extirpate Morality”

“Insignificancy Of Objective Ideals”

“Metaphysical World Of Abstract Constructs”

“Eternal Disappointment”

“Denial Of Self”

“Contempt Of Irrational Thought”

“Total Annihilation Eminent”

“Extirpate Morality”:

Guests:

Roberto Granados (The Roberto Granados Autonome Project)

Bryon Johnson (Insidious Asphyxiation/Molested)

Bob Shaw (Brain Spasm)

Cory Bouillon (CradleOfIncest)

Zack Glaeser (Travesty Of Mankind)

Zack Shaw (Phalloplast/Ectomyectomy)

Rich Farringer (Urethreal Injection)

Credits:

All songs written, arranged and performed by Slamophiliac

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Dazz

Cover art by Mark Cooper

Logo by Brutal Disorder Designs

Layout by Dazz